Budget airline adds Long Island to its int'l network, with one-way tickets starting at $39

If you aren't familiar with Avelo Airlines, that may be about to change.

The ultra low-cost carrier based in Houston, Texas, announced Tuesday that it is launching 13 new routes and three new U.S. destinations, including New York's Long Island. One-way will fares start at $39.

Avelo also added New York, Nassau, Bahamas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, to its network, which now spans 23 states, Puerto Rico and four international destinations. Avelo flies using Boeing 737 aircraft.

"These 13 new routes offer our customers even more choices, making it easier and more affordable than ever for our customers to get where they want to go," Avelo Airlines Found and CEO Andrew Levy said.

The airline launched in 2021.

Here are all the launch date details for the new routes:

From Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):

Avelo serves 10 nonstop routes from RDU.

Nassau, Bahamas via Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS)

Begins June 11, 2025, with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Grand Rapids, Mich. via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

Begins May 23, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG)

Begins May 22, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL):

Avelo serves nine nonstop destinations from LAL.

Grand Rapids, Mich. via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

Begins June 13, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

New York / Long Island, N.Y. via Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Begins June 12, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From Coastal Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM):

Avelo serves 15 nonstop destinations from ILM.

Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Begins June 11, 2025, with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Washington, D.C. – Dulles (IAD)

Begins June 13, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

Detroit, Mich. via Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Begins June 12, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

New York / Long Island, N.Y. via Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Begins June 12, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) :

Avelo serves 11 nonstop destinations from USA.

Detroit, Mich. via Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Begins June 13, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

Washington, D.C. – Dulles (IAD)

Begins May 23, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

New York / Long Island, N.Y. via Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Begins May 22, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport (ILG) :

Avelo serves 14 nonstop destinations from ILG.

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)