Police on Long Island are searching for an alleged arsonist who struck in the dead of night in Suffolk County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in front of a home at 400 American Boulevard in Brentwood. Security video shows someone standing in front of a car before a sudden flash, and then flames.

“A person in front of the vehicle who was using what we believed was a lighter that caused a large flash,” explained Suffolk Police Chief of Detectives Bill Doherty. “And it’s very likely an accelerant was used.”

The owner of the car, Doris Portillo, said she woke up to a loud noise and was frightened when she saw her car up in flames.

"The truth is that I felt very, very bad, but I felt worse for my children because they could see what was happening," Portillo told NBC New York.

"The car was also something I worked hard to get," the single mother of two children added.

Portillo also said detectives have not yet reached out to her on this case, although Chief Doherty said the arson squad is investigating.

At this point, Doherty says the fires do not appear related to other car fires in Suffolk County.

"We have a crime analysis center," explained Doherty. "As of yet there’s no nexus between this particular car fire and any others."

Police would like the public’s help in viewing the video and letting them know if they have any information. Neighbors said they will be more cautious as a result of this unsettling crime.

"Here in this area, we haven’t seen much like that, so with this happening so close it is concerning because I live with my teen sister,” said Brentwood resident Katherine Puentes.