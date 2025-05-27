Long Island

Person arrested for selling THC gummies that sickened 12 Long Island middle schoolers

A dozen kids, ages 13 and 14, got sick after taking the gummies and all but one of them went to hospitals to be evaluated as a precaution, police and school officials say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The person believed to be responsible for selling THC gummies that sickened a dozen Long Island middle schoolers in March has been arrested, according to police.

Suffolk County Police did not release the identity of the person in custody, but did confirm Tuesday that an arrest was made. No further information regarding the suspect was released, though police said more information would coming.

The arrest stems from a March 3 incident at William Floyd Middle School on Moriches Middle Island Road, when 12 students — ages 14 and 14 — had fallen ill after eating the marijuana gummies. All but one of the children were taken to hospitals for evaluation as a precaution; one child was released to a parent.

It was not clear if all the students at the Moriches school were aware of what they were ingesting at the time.

School officials said it appeared one student had doled out the edibles to the other dozen, though police did not share information on the initial source of the drugs.

