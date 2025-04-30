30 cats and kittens found in cages next to Southern State Parkway on LI

It was a jarring discovery made by teenagers who were riding their bikes through the woods next to the Southern State Parkway on Tuesday.

“There were like five to 10 cats in the dog crate over here,” said animal rescuer John Debacker who took NBC New York into the woods where he rescued the cats and kittens. There he found several dog crates and pods, holding as many as 30 felines. While he saw empty bags of cat food and litter boxes, he believed they had been abandoned.

“They didn’t seem overly neglected so someone has been taking care of them in the past, but it probably just got too overwhelming,” said Debacker. “That’s a lot of cats for someone to take care of.”

The cats were brought to the Town of Oyster Bay animal shelter in Syosset for evaluation. But what Debacker did not know, was that the cats had an owner, Thomas McDermott. He went to the shelter to look for his cats when he realized they had been taken away.

“I love them they are my cats and I’ve been taking care of them for years,” said McDermott. “I do everything I can. I spend twenty dollars on food for them every two days. Yesterday I left them food and water at 8 a.m. and I left for work. They must have finished the food when they were discovered.”

McDermott, who is 29-years-old, says he was forced out of his family home last week and has been living in the woods with his cats, while trying to find a place for them to stay.

“Last night I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” said McDermott when he saw that his cats had been taken. “I almost walked away from everything but I found out they were here and so I came back.”

Town officials held a news conferencing saying that the woods are not an appropriate home for McDermott or the cats.

“Rescuers discovered most of the cats and kittens were in cages and carriers open to the elements without food and water,” claimed town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

The Nassau County district attorney says she’s launching an investigation. “The cats need to have shelter, to have food the right vaccines and medicines they need,” she explained. “We can’t have them living by the parkway in cages.”

Lavender, Coco, Zeus, and Nova are just some of the names McDermott gave to his pets and he helped identify the animals which are now being held in individual crates at the shelter. He says ideally, he would like to have them all back.

But the district attorney’s office says whether or not he gets any of the cats back will depend on their investigation.