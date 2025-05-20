Nassau County

12-year-old boy fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island

Police are investigating the accident, which happened in Flower Hill in Nassau County.

A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Nassau Country on Monday evening, Nassau County police said.

The child ran across Middle Neck Road near Northern Boulevard outside a crosswalk around 6:40 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford pickup truck, according to police. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he did, police said.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene for police. The Nassau County Police Department's homicide squad is investigating.

