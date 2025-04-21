Photos: World reacts to death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, died Monday at the age of 88. In places of worship around the world, Catholic faithful remember the late pope.

Maria Teresa Delgado holds a portrait of the late Pope Francis during Mass at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello
A shop owner places a black ribbon over a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death, in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday, April 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
Worshippers attend a mass inside Notre Dame cathedral Monday, April 21, 2025 in Paris.
AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga
Faithful on pilgrimage for the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025 in Rome, Italy.
Image Photo Agency/Getty Images
A woman reacts as Catholic faithful gather to pray in memory of Pope Francis at Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok, Thailand on April 21, 2025.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
A farewell note in memory of Pope Francis is seen taped outside the Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 21, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis in the Vatican.
Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images
Catholic believers pray after the news of Pope Francis’s death at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Genali Nogales kisses a painting of the late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello
People pray in front of a portrait of Pope Francis at a Catholic church in Chennai, India on April 21, 2025, following the news of his death.
R. Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images
Parishioners attend a service sitting in front of a photo of the late Pope Francis after the news of his death at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov
People watch a video recording of Pope Francis’ 2024 visit to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 21, 2025.
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
A worshipper sits in a pew inside Westminster Cathedral, in central London on April 21, 2025.
Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images
This article tagged under:

Catholic Church

