Kid's high-speed BMW joyride kills 2 in New Jersey, officials say

An unlicensed juvenile in New Jersey faces a litany of charges for allegedly leading cops on a high-speed chase through multiple Jersey Shore towns and crashing into another vehicle, killing two people, on Friday night.

The juvenile, whose identity wasn't released because of his age, was arrested on counts of aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life and other offenses.

Prosecutors say the series of incidents in Toms River, Seaside Heights and Lavallette, started around 10:45 p.m. Friday, when officers in Toms River saw a white BMW speeding over the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge. They tried to stop the car, but the vehicle kept moving at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons, officials say.

Toms River police notified officers in neighboring towns of the vehicle. A short time later, Seaside Heights police officers spotted the same BMW traveling at 118 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 35. Toms River police were stationed on the other side of a bridge and saw the vehicle keep moving, still speeding, on Route 37, the investigation found.

Officers followed the vehicle from a distance, but given the high speed, they stayed back for their safety. About 15 minutes after the first sighting of the car in Toms River, the BMW crashed into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Route 37 and 166. The driver and front seat passenger in the Camry were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two backseat passengers in the Camry were severely hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. They were last said to be in critical condition. As for the BMW, the driver was not hurt and was detained at the scene.

A front seat passenger and a back seat passenger in the BMW were both treated at a hospital for injuries and released.

Investigators say the juvenile driver did not have a valid New Jersey driver's license. He is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center. Results of a blood draw are pending.