137-year-old note found nailed to beam inside historic AME church in New Jersey

A remarkable piece of history was revealed in the rafters of a historic church along the Jersey Shore.

A recently discovered note dating back 137 years has provided new insight into the building’s past and its place in Cape May’s rich African-American heritage.

"I happened to look up and see it in the rafters," said Kyle Carter, a contractor working at the former Allen AME Church, which has been a landmark in the town for close to 140 years. "I instantly thought, like, you know, what are we doing to preserve it?”

The more than century old handwritten note was uncovered nailed to a beam. It appeared to be a receipt for plastering work written by Rev. Alexander Herritage Newton.

"We learned more about the pastor who was here at the time, which we didn't, hadn't known about before," said Bernadette Matthews, of the East Lynne Theater Company.

Here's what the letter stated:

“To all whom this may concern, Elwood Rowland, formerly of Media, PA Daniel Galvin, [formerly of] Phila Plastered this church during The month of June for $250 Rev. Dr. Newton, Pastor [unclear]”

Previously plastered over in the rafters, the aging note was discovered in August. But not until February did research reveal part of the church’s past, as the note was dated June 19, 1891.

"This is extremely and extraordinarily significant," said Matthews. "Juneteeth. How about that.”

It turns out, Newton served as pastor from about 1889 to 1892. He was a prominent religious leader and author who had served in the Civil War and supported The Underground Railroad.

"This particular neighborhood happened to be a center for the Black community," said Hope Gaines, of the Center for Community Arts History Committee

When a fire seriously damaged the church on Franklin Street in 2018, the note survived. Gaines said “the firefighters deserve a lot of credit" for being able to keep a piece of history alive.

The city-owned building is set to become the permanent home of the East Lynne Theater Company. Discovering the link to a past renovation during the current project was seen as a sign.

"This really was an affirmation that we were on the right track," said Mark David Boberick, a member of the theater company.

For now, the note is still in the rafter and under new sheet rock. Officials say they’re working to find the best way to display and preserve it. Carter had an idea of where it should continue to live.

"I think it should stay with the building," the contractor said of the rare find.

The Clemens Theater at Allen AME Church is set to officially open in the spring. It will be the latest part of Cape May’s new Cultural District, which includes the Harriet Tubman Museum and a new 16,000-square-foot library which used to house the Franklin Street School, an elementary school for Cape May’s African American children.