Jersey shore

What's causing huge holes to form in sand at a popular Jersey Shore beach?

By Ted Greenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dangerous situation has surfaced at a Jersey Shore destination, with large holes opening up on part of the beach in the shadow of a beloved lighthouse.

First responders are sounding the alarm unstable sand at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park in Ocean County. Big, crater-like holes line the beach along a concrete walkway, the result of collapsing sand.

"You could fall in here. You could be stuck in a sand collapse. You could be hypothermic from being in the water, or possibly you can even drown when you went in head first," said Bob Selfridge of Barnegat Light First Aid & Fire Co.

The first aid and fire company posted a warning over the weekend about the danger.

"Either stay away all together, or, if you are here, just be really careful and stay away from the rocks," said first responder Nicholle Barcalow.

Crews put up orange construction fencing Tuesday along the collapse-zone. The state park is a popular destination year-round.

"I think this is great that they're doing this, exactly what needs to be done," Selfridge said.

The area recently underwent a beach replenishment project. Workers said the section along the walkway was just filled in with sand on Friday.

The new sand was dredged up from a different area, then brought to Barnegat Lighthouse State Park. The state's Department of Transportation, which spearheaded the project, said while the sand settles into its new location, it’s expected that voids could appear.

"We do have the responsibility to alert the public," said Selfridge.

Officials said state staffers will continue to monitor the situation over the next few weeks as first responders hope their message about the dangers sinks in.

This article tagged under:

Jersey shoreNew Jersey
