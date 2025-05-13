How a Canadian tourism drop from President Trump's trade war impacts the Jersey Shore

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, May is typically the time when the Jersey Shore gets ready for the annual big influx of visitors. But this year, the leadup to summer comes with some uncertainty for businesses.

There is excitement and stress at Ocean View Resort Campground in Dennis Township. Even though they have been open since the middle of April, staffers have been busy getting everything in tip-top shape and organized ahead of summer’s unofficial start.

"Memorial Day [is] the true litmus test of: Is everything ready for the season?” said Justin Turner, the director of Ocean View Resort Campground.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

New Jersey’s tourism industry hopes to maintain momentum this year after breaking records in 2024 for both the number of visitors and the amount of money they spent. Atlantic and Cape May counties had the highest dollar amounts.

Summer 2025 may be a bit different than initially expected, however. Concerns remain about a drop in tourists from one area in particular: Canada.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Amid a middling economy, a weak Canadian dollar and President Donald Trump's trade war with America's northern neighbor, many from Canada may be looking to stay in-country for their travel this year.

For the first time, the Canadian Automobile Association rejected Cape May county tourism ads. The organization put a temporary pause on all advertising for and from U.S. destinations.

"I had to read it twice, yeah. And I thought, this is not — this is crazy," said Cape May County Director of Tourism Diane Wieland.

Ocean View Resort is among the shore businesses impacted by Canadian cancellations, but the tide may be turning.

"We saw a 13% drop by the end of March, but by the end of April, it had already closed to 8% we are getting on the weekly basis," said campground manager Ryan Ramirez. "They changed their mind before, we think they’ll change their mind again."

Tourism officials have said they are continuing to see another trend: Vacationers overall are staying at the Shore for fewer nights. As a result, businesses are trying to adapt.

"They're offering specials and all for, you know, the midweek or beginning of the week to help fill in the rooms," said Wieland.

But despite the challenges, there is still plenty of optimism as the Jersey Shore gets set to dive into another summer.

"We’re ready to have everybody back again,” said Turner.