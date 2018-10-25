What We Know About Those Suspicious Devices Right Now

Officials are investigating a series of apparent explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, CNN and Eric Holder. Jonathan Dienst reports.

What to Know Explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, CNN, Eric Holder, Maxine Waters and others appear to be linked

At least eight of the devices were similar-looking, sent in a manila envelope with multiple stamps on it

They also listed the same return address -- one connected to Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Over the last 72 hours, nine suspected or confirmed pipe bombs have been sent to high-profile Democrats and supporters in five states, mostly in New York.

New details continue to emerge about the delivery, contents and treatment of each of those packages -- all of which shared the same bulky, manila packaging and the same return address. Sources say the devices were made from PVC pipe and contained a timer. The powder in the bombs came from pyrotechnics and there was likely shrapnel inside the PVC pipes, the sources say.

Here’s what we know about each of the seized devices so far:

GEORGE SOROS

A suspicious package was found in George Soros’ mailbox at his home in Bedford, New York, about 3:45 p.m. Monday. It was found by an employee, who threw it into the woods and phoned police.

The package was in a manilla envelope and had multiple stamps on it. It appeared to be a working explosive, although analysis is pending further testing.

The pipe bomb included some sort of device attached to it with black tape and wires. It arrived in a bulky manila envelope with six stamps on it. The address and return address was printed on white paper and taped to the manila folder.

The device contained explosive powder, a law enforcement source told News 4. It was detonated as a precaution.

News 4 obtained this image of one of the four apparent explosive devices.

Photo credit: News 4

FORMER SEC. OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

Secret Service screeners reviewing mail to Hillary Clinton at an outside mail sorting facility find a potentially explosive device addressed to the former secretary of state

Clinton was not home at the time; Her husband former President Bill Clinton was at home

The package was in a manilla envelope and had multiple stamps on it. It appeared to be a working explosive, although analysis is pending further testing.

The package listed a return address as one belonging to Debbie Wasserman Schultz

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

Routine mail screening turned up a suspicious and potentially explosive device Wednesday morning

The package was in a manilla envelope and had multiple stamps on it. It appeared to be a working explosive, although analysis is pending further testing.

The package listed a return address as one belonging to Debbie Wasserman Schultz

One of the devices intercepted on Wednesday.



JOHN BRENNAN / CNN

A suspicious package is discovered in CNN’s Manhattan mailroom mid-morning Wednesday, addressed to former CIA head John Brennan

The parcel has a manila outer packaging and stamps on it

The device inside the package appeared to be a “live explosive,” NYPD commissioner O’Neill said

An envelope with white powder was also found in the packaging

The device also included a parody image of the ISIS flag.

The building was evacuated while the package is removed

ERIC HOLDER / DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ

A suspicious device is intercepted at the Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Sunrise, Florida, Wednesday morning

It is delivered in a bulky manila envelope with stamps on it

The device is addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, but appears to have been delivered to the return sender listed on the mail: Wasserman Schultz

Investigators believe the package addressed to Holder may have had the wrong address, which is why it was shipped back to the nominal sender (Schultz's return address). Schultz did not send the packages.

The NYPD has released this guide on how to recognize a suspicious package, and what to do.



REP. MAXINE WATERS

Two devices were sent to addresses for U.S. Rep Maxine Waters (D-California). One was intercepted at a U.S. Capitol mail facility in Maryland; the other was caught at a mail sorting facility in Los Angeles.

The FBI said the two packages were "similar in nature" to the others.

No other information was available about the devices

ROBERT DE NIRO

Bomb squad techs removed a similar package from a Greenwich Street building that houses offices for Tribeca Films and Tribeca Grill; De Niro owns the building and the package was addressed to him

Authorities haven't said exactly what was in the package, but the item had the same manila envelope and same return address as the others

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Federal authorities found a ninth package, addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware, on Thursday morning.

The package appeared similar to the others and had the same return address.

A 10th package, also addressed to Biden, was found later Thursday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities had been searching the mail system nationwide since Wednesday looking for the Biden package, which they had reason to believe existed.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO