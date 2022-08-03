Rudy Giuliani Not Expected to Be Charged in Federal NY Probe: Sources

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump is unlikely to face charges in connection with a nearly two-year investigation into whether he violated laws requiring him to register as a foreign agent in a Ukraine lobbying case, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The investigation, which is being conducted by federal prosecutors out of Manhattan and the FBI, has yet to conclude, the sources said, has looked at whether Giuliani was involved in potential illegal lobbying.

Those sources said the investigation hasn't concluded, but the former Republican mayor of New York City said Wednesday his phones have been returned and he has met with federal prosecutors in the Manhattan probe.

"If I were representing someone else, I would tell my client to be cautiously optimistic," Giuliani said. "These are good signs, but to quote Yogi Berra, 'It ain't over til it's over.'"

Giuliani said he met with federal prosecutors and the FBI in February of this year, claiming he had offered to meet with them for the past two years.

"We had a very good conversation and it lasted about four hours," he said -- and said he was "happy" about the prospect of being cleared.

Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney's office and the FBI declined immediate comment Wednesday.