Roger Stone Associate With Oath Keepers Ties Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

Law enforcement officials also identified another man Monday who is now facing charges in the Capitol riot case -- 32-year-old Isaac Sturgeon

By Jonathan Dienst and Joe Valiquette

Lev Radin | Pacific Press | LightRocket | Getty Images

A New York man with ties to Roger Stone and links to the far-right militia the Oath Keepers has been arrested by federal agents on charges tied to the Capitol riots in January, law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case told News 4 Monday.

Roberto Minuta, 36, is expected in federal court in White Plains later in the day.

Minuta, a tattoo artist, was previously identified by CNN and others as having provided security for Stone the morning of Jan. 6, prior to the riots. He was arrested at a business in the Newburgh area Saturday.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available, nor were specifics on the charges against him.

Law enforcement officials also identified another man Monday who is now facing charges in the Capitol riot case -- 32-year-old Isaac Sturgeon of Dillon, Montana. Sturgeon was arrested at JFK Airport on Saturday, returning from Kenya, the officials said.

He allegedly is seen on bodycam footage shoving barricades at police on the day of the riot and faces multiple related counts, including physical violence and obstruction, as well as civil disorder. Sturgeon is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court later Monday. Attorney information for him wasn't known.

