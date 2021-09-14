Reputed NYC Crime Boss Among a Dozen Snared in Fraud, Corruption Bust: Sources

The NYPD and FBI arrested about a dozen members of the Colombo crime family early Tuesday on charges connected to healthcare fraud allegations and union-related corruption, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The arrests, which sources say include reputed Colombo street boss Andrew Russo, also known as "Mush," were conducted in the New York area.

Those arrested are expected to be taken to federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday and will appear before a judge on the healthcare fraud counts, sources said.

Both the FBI and the NYPD declined comment. News 4 is attempting to reach a U.S. attorney spokesperson. No other details were immediately available.

The Colombo crime family is the youngest of five families said to dominate organized crime in the New York City area.