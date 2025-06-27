Queens doctor accused of video recording sex crimes to plead guilty, sources say

Queens doctor Zhi Alan Cheng is expected to plead guilty to sex crime charges Monday, two years after the NBC New York I-Team and Telemundo 47 Investiga first revealed monstrous allegations that he drugged multiple women, including medical patients, and used his cell phone to record himself violating them sexually.

According to two people close to the criminal case, Cheng is expected to admit guilt to at least some of the charges against him and accept a sentence of up to 24 years in prison.

Nick Liakas, an attorney representing four women who’ve alleged Cheng raped or sexually abused them, said a potential guilty plea in the criminal case is only a first step toward justice. His clients are now suing NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, the facility which employed Cheng during some of the alleged crimes.

The lawsuits claim hospital administrators should have taken earlier action to limit Cheng’s access to patients and to anesthesia drugs.

“Drugging, abusing, raping, and violating patients, their trust: those are the issues,” said Liakas. “The criminal charges demand that victims be compensated for their pain and suffering. The fight goes on.”

Cheng is facing more than 60 sex crime charges, including allegations he raped four women inside his Queens home and sexually abused four patients inside NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Queens.

When asked about the potential guilty plea, a representative for the NewYork-Presbyterian sent the I-Team this statement:

"As caregivers, we are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of our patients. It is a sacred trust. The crimes committed by this individual are heinous, despicable, and a fundamental betrayal of our mission and the patients’ trust. We are deeply sorry for all that the victims and their families have endured. We have continuously worked with law enforcement and with the District Attorney’s office to advance this investigation and see that justice is served.”

One of the alleged victims of Doctor Zhi Alan Cheng is speaking after the Queens DA revealed dozens of rape and abuse charges against the doctor. Chris Glorioso reports.

Melinda Katz, the Queens district attorney, has said videos extracted from Cheng’s phone suggest he may have also raped or sexually abused women in other parts of the country and world – women who are not a part of the New York case.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Cheng was expected to plead guilty to all the charges he faces – or whether he plans to admit guilt to only some of the alleged conduct. It was also unknown if he offered to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a more lenient sentencing recommendation.

A spokesperson for Katz’s office declined to confirm details of any potential plea, only saying the defendant is due in court on Monday.

Cheng’s attorney, Jeffrey Einhorn, did not immediately respond to the I-Team’s request for comment.