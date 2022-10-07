Poughkeepsie Hotel Suspects Indicted in Marist Dad's Shooting: Source

The two men arrested in connection with Sunday's shooting in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby that killed a father in town for a family weekend at Marist College have been indicted, according to a source familiar with the case.

Roy Johnson Jr., the alleged shooter and a known fugitive at the time, was indicted on a murder charge, while Devin Taylor, who was cuffed at the scene along with him, faces weapons charges, the source said Friday.

A spokesman for the Dutchess County district attorney's office didn't immediately return a request for comment.

A court hearing that had been scheduled in town court for Friday afternoon is expected to be canceled, with arraignments now expected next week in county court, the source said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The latest developments come amid ongoing fallout over the case, given that Johnson was wanted on gun and drug charges out of Georgia and suspected in an Aug. 9 homicide at the time of the seemingly random shooting in the hotel lobby on Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, police for the city of Poughkeepsie said that while they were aware Johnson Jr. had been a fugitive of the law, they couldn't arrest him for one simple reason: They couldn't find him.

The City of Poughkeepsie's police department said in a statement that the department was aware there was a warrant out for his arrest, but could not locate him. The Dutchess County district attorney's office also said it was aware of the Georgia warrant ever since the investigation into the August homicide began, just as the police department was.

"When our office learned of the bench warrant, on multiple charges from the State of Georgia, the city of Poughkeepsie Police were already looking for Johnson, Jr. to speak to him with regard to the August 9, 2022 homicide,” Matthew Weishaupt, chief assistant district attorney for Dutchess County, said Wednesday.

The city's police department, which said they were also looking for him in the Aug. 9 killing of Darren Villani in the Poughkeepsie area, said they were unable to find him because he did not have a permanent address. At the time, sources had told the city's police department that Johnson Jr. had been hiding from police by staying at hotels in New York and other states.

As we get our first look at the father killed in a hotel shooting over the weekend, the I-Team is uncovering new information about two men charged in his death — including the alleged gunman who investigators said was also a wanted fugitive. Jonathan Dienst reports.

The department added that it had no knowledge of Johnson Jr. 's whereabouts before the deadly shooting at the Poughkeepsie Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.

Johnson Jr. had been labeled a criminal fugitive over the summer by the sheriff's office in Fulton County, Georgia, after he allegedly skipped court after his arrest on felony gun and cocaine dealing charges. The sheriff's office said a warrant for his arrest was put into a national database in July.

Weeks later, Johnson Jr. emerged as a key suspect in connection with the August murder, which was believed to be gang-related, law enforcement sources said. Several law enforcement sources said that while police wanted to make an arrest, they said the district attorney and others wanted to wait for DNA and fingerprint evidence to come back.

The Town of Poughkeepsie (the City of Poughkeepsie and Town of Poughkeepsie are separate entities and jurisdictions) said the police department was not aware of the warrant until after Johnson Jr.'s arrest on Sunday, and that it did not have any open homicide or robbery investigations involving either of the two men arrested in the hotel shooting.

The two men taken into custody for the shooting at a hotel in Poughkeepsie are also being investigated as suspects for a previous robbery and murder, Jessica Cunnington reports.