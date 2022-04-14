NYS Mulls Ballot Law Change After Lt. Gov Indictment Puts Hochul in Running Mate Jam

State lawmakers are planning changes in the aftermath of Brian Benjamin's resignation that would make it possible to remove politicians from the ballot when they are charged with crimes, people familiar with the case said Thursday.

The Democratic lieutenant governor resigned earlier this week after surrendering to authorities in connection with a campaign finance fraud-related investigation.

The ballot issue comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul grapples with limited options to remove her indicted running mate from the June 28 Democratic primary ballot.

Even though Benjamin resigned his position on Tuesday after bribery charges against him were announced, current law does not allow him to leave the ballot unless he dies, runs for another office or moves outside New York state.

Westchester Assemblywoman Amy Paulin told colleagues Wednesday in a memo that she would be introducing a bill to enable a candidate charged with a crime before an election to voluntarily withdraw the name and allow a new candidate to be selected.

"This wasn’t the first time nor will it be the last that we have a situation like this," Paulin, who is co-sponsoring a bill to change the law, said in the memo.

Asked if she felt the change could come quickly enough to impact the ballot for the upcoming election, Paulin said it would be good if it did.

"It would be amazing if we could manage to get it done in time because it’s both unfair to the candidate who no longer wants to be a candidate and to the voters," the longtime Democrat said.

The governor has said she wasn't aware of the subpoena involving Benjamin when she named him her lieutenant.

This week she accepted his resignation "effective immediately," saying, "while the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal. NBC New York's Melissa Russo reports.

Benjamin was charged with bribery, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records in an alleged scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

He pleaded not guilty at a federal court hearing in Manhattan the day of his arrest.

Benjamin's attorneys, James D. Gatta and William Harrington, later issued a statement calling his actions "laudable -- not criminal" and announcing his resignation plans.

"There has never been a federal case like this in America. Brian supported a $50,000 grant to Friends of Public School Harlem. Every dollar was to buy supplies for public school students in Harlem. There was nothing inappropriate about this grant," the lawyers said, adding Benjamin planned to focus his energy on his court defense.

"He looks forward to when this case is finished so he can rededicate himself to public service," his lawyers said.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has surrendered to authorities to face campaign finance fraud-related charges in connection with a past campaign, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

NEW YORK POLITICAL SCANDALS

Benjamin's arrest is just the latest scandal in New York's political realm.

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in the state for decades before being ousted and sent to prison on corruption charges, fall from grace was also due to misconduct.

Silver, who passed away behind bars in earlier this year, at one time was one of the three most powerful state officials in New York. He was the Assembly’s leader for more than two decades before his abrupt ouster in 2015 after the corruption allegations emerged.

He was ultimately convicted in a scheme that involved a type of illegal back-scratching that has long plagued Albany. He supported legislation that benefited real estate developers he knew. In return, they referred tax business to a law firm that employed Silver, which then paid him fees.

Additionally, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also faced a political scandal that lead him to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

While Cuomo stepped down last year, it appears he is contemplating a political comeback and dangling the possibility he may run for his former job just six months after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo gave a campaign-style speech in March to a friendly audience of about 100 people in the Bronx, where he framed his fall from power as “cancel culture” run amok.

Asked after his speech if he would run for office, Cuomo told reporters he is “open to all options.” He also commented on a recent poll that showed him competitive in a hypothetical New York primary, saying that he found the results "gratifying, but I've never lived by the polls."

Below is a list of other high-ranking New York officials who have resigned or faced jail time in the wake of scandal: