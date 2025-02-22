‘Bad actor' wanted: NYPD chasing serial costumed robber behind pricey heists

Between the stage and screen, New York City has long been a welcome home to working actors and thespians alike.

One man with significant acting skills has more nefarious ambitions, however, and police say he's used his talents to steal more than $1 million in cash and jewelry. He's wanted for crimes across the country, including cases here in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

​Odds are this bad actor, who has played the part of electrician, plumber, delivery person, sports fan, and construction worker has landed a role in your neighborhood with a performance that stole more than the show.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I started opening up my armoire and I saw that everything was gone," one of the man's New York victims told NBC New York. "It's horrible. It's not a club you want to be a part of."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In broad daylight, the alleged "bad" actor who police say typically works alone, dressed up as a handyman and quietly slipped into the victim's home while loved ones were inside.

“My husband was in the kitchen cooking with the little kids," she said, detailing the robbery of her home. "And I came back upstairs to grab something from my bedroom and I was like 'what’s going on?'”

“There was like a crow bar and a man’s jacket and an ax," she continued. “I started freaking out and we started looking through all the things that were gone.”

The costumed caper may have finally caught his big break, with the NYPD. The department's Major Case Squad says they've learned the name of their alleged bad actor.

“His name is Yonut Candea. So far we have records of him in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Canada as well," Captain Ryan Gillis revealed. "He hit here 25 times for a total of $1.6 million."

While police say Candea prefers silent work, he can also improve lines in a pinch.

"When he gets caught with the people present at home, he still tries to talk his way out of it as if he is a plumber or some sort of worker," Gillis said.

According to investigators looking into Candea, he has a signature move. Like an actor, he loves the camera and is always ready for his close up. Time and time again he has been caught on surveillance cameras looking into the lens.

Another one of his New York victims said he had left his kids home with a sitter, but when he returned he immediately knew something was wrong and rushed upstairs.

"I see my closet is a wreck, everything it out," he said. "I see a crow bar and all the tools on the bench in my closet."

He checked the indoor security cameras on his phone to find the intruder, who police say identify as Candea, tiptoeing through the family home, slinking by family portraits and bedrooms as his children slept. The dad called 911, but the man got away with cash and jewelry.

"Money is replaceable but when he steals your life style and all that it’s much more than the value," the dad said.

Candea is accused of not just targeting homes. Investigators said video surveillance shows the alleged serial thief chatting up a jewelry store clerk in Manhattan. He slides open a showcase, talks and distracts, before waiting for his moment to swipe diamonds and run.

"We really need help on his whereabouts at this time. We have a warrant for his arrest," Gillis said.

Police believe Candea has taken his act on the road and is leaving a trail of victims wherever he goes.