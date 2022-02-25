New York City

NYC Man Convicted of Threatening to Kill Politicians, Fox News Hosts: Feds

“You will all be held accountable . . . you will be killed," one of Rickey Johnson's messages read

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New York City man is facing years in prison after threatening to kill politicians and conservative broadcasters, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Rickey Johnson, also known as "Nigel Dawn Defarren," was convicted Thursday of threatening a federal official and making interstate threats. Johnson was on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Laura Ingraham.

The 48-year-old was convicted of two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications and one count of threatening a federal official. The first two counts carry a maximum sentence of five years, while the third carries up to ten. Prosecutors say Johnson was acquitted of one count of threatening a federal official.

According to prosecutors, Johnson, 48, posted public videos on Instagram in which he threatened to kill Manchin, Gutfeld and Ingraham. On Jan. 30 of last year, Johnson sent a private message to Gutfeld that threatened, "you will be killed."

Additionally, on Feb. 3, Johnson posted public messages in which he stated that he intended to “kill” Gutfeld, as well as Manchin and Ingraham. Johnson declared that the senator was “dead” and would be “executed"; told Gutfeld that was was "going to take [his] life"; and said that he would "kill" Ingraham with his "bare hands."

Following the announcement of the initial charges against Johnson, senior law enforcement officials said there was no evidence of any specific plot or weapons, but the threats made were serious enough to warrant charges.

“Rather than express his political differences constructively, Rickey Johnson escalated his discord by instilling fear. Johnson's attempts to scare and stifle a U.S. Senator and two Fox News hosts were federal crimes for which he has now been convicted by a New York jury," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

subway crime 10 hours ago

Hammer-Wielding Subway Attacker Fractures Woman's Skull, Kicks Her Down Stairs: Official

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Battle for Ukraine's Capital; EU Freezes Putin's Assets

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Kaplan on May 25.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityNew YorkCrime and Courtsthreatsbroadcasters
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us