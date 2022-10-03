NY Hotel Shooter Had Converted Fully Automatic Gun, 2nd Ghost Gun in Room: Source

The man who allegedly opened fire in the lobby of a New York hotel 10 minutes from where Marist College was holding a "Family Weekend," killing a student's relative, had a Glock switch on his gun that made it fully automatic, and a second gun was discovered in his room, a senior law enforcement official said early Monday.

Glock switches are illegal and essentially turn semi-automatic pistols into fully functioning automatic weapons that federal law classifies as machine guns. The official says the firearm thought to have been used in the shooting was discovered on the roof of the suspect's car, while a rifle said to be a ghost gun was found in his room at The Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie.

The suspected shooter, who hasn't been identified, also had a 30-round high-capacity magazine in his possession, the official said. He is one of two men in custody in the case.

A search warrant was being executed late Sunday into early Monday and was expected to cover their vehicle, in which investigators believed there may have been Tannerite, which is used in long-range target practice and explodes upon impact, according to the senior law enforcement official. More details are expected later Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not clear why Tannerite may have been in the vehicle, or what they may have had to do with another firearm, flashbangs and materials "used to make explosives" that the official said had been found in their hotel room.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooter had gone down to the hotel lobby to get coffee Sunday and got into an argument with some hotel staff and others, the senior law enforcement official says. He took out the gun and fired, killing the victim, who also has not been identified. It's not clear if the victim was targeted for some reason.

The senior law enforcement official had said the two suspects were in a hotel room smoking a PCP-like substance prior.

The chaos unfolded over the course of a number of hours at the Marriott on South Road, with officers first responding to the scene at 7:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting and the discovery in the hotel room coming later in the investigation.

Manuals related to making explosive devices were also found in the room, Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation. State Police responded as well, though authorities stressed there was no active threat to the public.

The shooting happened in the middle of Marist's "Family Weekend," where students and families were invited to participate in three days of activities, including a football game, tailgating and picnic on the waterfront.

Marist College acknowledged the tragedy in an email to students Sunday.

“This morning, authorities made us aware of the tragic, fatal shooting of a family member of a Marist student at a local hotel several miles from campus," the college wrote. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community."