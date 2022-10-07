migrant crisis

NYC Negotiating to House Migrants on a Cruise Ship: Source

By Andrew Siff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City's frantic search for a place to house the thousands of migrants arriving in the city weekly is turning to the high seas.

The city is negotiating with cruise lines to put at least 2,700 migrants on a cruise ship that would be docked in Staten Island, a city official with knowledge of the matter told News 4 on Friday.

Word of a pending deal comes as the mayor declared a state of emergency in the city, saying shelter occupancy is at record-breaking levels and will only get worse.

It also comes amid an escalating fight between the mayor and City Council over alternative options for housing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After first moving to build a tent city on Orchard Beach in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams this week announced a move to the more accessible Randall's Island. (There were also concerns about flooding at the Orchard Beach location.)

But on Wednesday, members of the City Council proposed a new approach: housing asylum seekers in shuttered hotels, which have sat boarded up and empty since the pandemic.

migrant crisis Oct 4

City Hall ‘Not Investigating' Food Shortage for Babies in Migrant Shelters: Comptroller

shelters Sep 26

Another 4,000 Kids in NYC Shelters Since June as Migrant Crisis Grinds On

migrant crisis Sep 23

Fights Break Out at NYC Shelters as Tensions Among Homeless Rise Amid Migrant Influx

It's in hotels similar to those vacant ones that the New York City Council is suggesting to house thousands of asylum seeking migrants sent to New York from Texas.

The first migrant relief center in New York City will move from Orchard Beach to Randall's Island following minor flooding at the original site, Andrew Siff reports.

The City Council says there are 10 large scale vacant hotels in Manhattan that could be converted into temporary intake centers for migrants. The hotels have anywhere from 1,025 to 478 rooms, and migrants would stay there 48-96 hours before being placed elsewhere.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

migrant crisisnyc migrant crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us