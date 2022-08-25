Hundreds More Asylum Seekers Arrive in NYC From Texas

Hundreds more asylum seekers arrived in New York City Thursday morning, bussed in by the state of Texas in an ongoing political fight over immigration.

Last month Mayor Eric Adams accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of flooding the city with migrants, a claim Abbott denied. But as a war of words between the two men escalated, Abbott reversed course and said Texas would in fact start sending regular caravans to the city.

In just the last two days more than 400 people arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, with the city alleging that many of them were forced to come here against their wishes. They were greeted by city agencies and social services groups offering them food, clothing and information on how to seek shelter.

NYC has right-to-shelter laws, and the mayor has said the asylees would be welcomed with "open arms." But he's also accused Abbott of wanton cruelty toward those migrants, forcing them onto buses and dumping them thousands of miles away.

Abbott, for his part, says the Biden Administration is allowing a crisis at the border and that Democrat mayors like Adams need to push the federal government to act.

Once they get here, there is a separate controversy brewing over how the city actually handles them. As News 4 has reported, the city's Department of Social Services has been denying asylees' eligibility for shelter because they can't produce paperwork that, for many of them, simply doesn't exist.

The city's Department of Investigation is also probing allegations of a cover-up inside DSS, after the department violated legal mandates on multiple days for multiple families by failing to place them in shelter by a daily deadline.