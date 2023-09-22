Cost of protected status applications may block work authorization for migrants: City Hall

Just days after the White House granted Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans who arrived in the country prior to July 2023, the Adams administration tells NBC New York that high TPS application fees and a cumbersome waiver process will block penniless asylum seekers from their work authorizations.

The price to apply is as high as $545, an official said. However, the whole reason migrants are in such a dire need of work permits is because they can't afford that steep price to send in an application, thus creating an endless loop of frustration for thousands who have come to New York City over the past year.

Put simply: If unemployed migrants could afford hundreds of dollars in fees, they likely would not be in need of expedited work permits.

The existing process could create obstacles that would prevent eligible Venezuelans from accessing TPS and getting work authorizations quickly. And while there is a waiver program for people experiencing financial hardship — which is the case for many of the asylum seekers — that process is not available online.

Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy confirmed Friday afternoon that the Adams administration is asking the federal government to put the fee waiver process up online so as not to delay access to completing the applications. As of Friday evening, the city said that anyone asking for a fee waiver (if they are even aware there is one available to them) would have to apply on paper through the U.S. Postal Service.

"What we'd like to do is do this online, to expedite and get people work authorization as soon as possible," Levy told News 4.

Levy said City Hall is seeking out philanthropies — and separately, businesses that are in need of new employees — to donate to a fund that will help cover some of the fees.

That condition is problematic for the migrants, as they are living in temporary shelters without any permanent mailing addresses. Perhaps most importantly, it delays the process even further.

"Another thing we're going to be asking for from our federal partners is so that you can get work authorization while your TPS application is still pending, because we've actually heard stories of people who have had TPS applications pending since March 2021."

News 4 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but a response was not returned by Friday evening.