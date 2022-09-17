shelters

Another Wave of Migrant Buses Arrives From Texas as System Struggles

As many as six buses full of migrants from El Paso are due in New York City on Saturday

Three more buses full of migrants from El Paso arrived at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal early Saturday morning, and officials said they expected at least another three buses later in the day.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the first wave Saturday or how many were expected in the second. Texas officials have refused to give their NYC counterparts any information on who is coming or when.

The migrant buses started arriving in NYC in early August after weeks of verbal sparring between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Abbott, in a statement Friday night, said Texas has sent more than 2,500 migrants to NYC since then.

As of Thursday evening, New York City's Department of Homeless Services reported 56,334 people in the city's shelter system, one-third of them children. This time last year, the daily average was closer to 45,000 people a day.

(New York City has right-to-shelter laws, which means anyone who sets foot in the city and reports to a designated intake center by a given time of day has to be placed in a shelter within a certain timeframe. In recent weeks, the city has admitted to multiple violations of those laws, both for single adults and families, amid the crushing influx of those seeking aid.)

