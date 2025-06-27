Meet the cop who captured one of New York's most notorious prison escapees

Ten years after an Upstate New York prison break captivated the world, the cop who captured fugitive David Sweat is recounting how he took down one half of the dangerous duo who escaped a maximum-security facility and nearly made it to Canada.

The prison break, which was the subject of a Hollywood film, unfolded in June 2015 in a remote part of upstate New York along the Canadian border.

After Sweat and his fellow escapee, Richard Matt, crawled through a prison steam pipe and emerged through a civilian manhole in Dannemora, New York, they survived off the land for three weeks as droves of law enforcement chased them through the thick woods north of the Adirondack Mountains.

Matt was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, but Sweat made it to within a mile and a half of the border when he encountered Jay Cook, then a New York State Police Sergeant, who spotted the fugitive in a vast field of alfalfa in Constable, NY.

In a recent interview with WPTZ-TV, Cook said he made the snap decision to open fire on Sweat after realizing it would be far more dangerous to let the convicted murderer get away.

“I kept thinking about, if he’d gotten away from me, how would I have felt?” said Cook, who now serves as the Franklin County Sheriff. “I didn’t want to shoot anybody. That’s the first time in my whole career that I had to. But I was not going to let him escape me. And I was going to use any means necessary, and I gave him numerous chances to stop.”

When Sweat failed to stop, Cook pulled his pistol trigger, hitting the fugitive in his shoulders.

At that point, Cook said he began to hold Sweat at gunpoint, and that’s when the escapee uttered some memorable words.

“He yelled out he thought he was going to die and then he yelled out that he just wanted to be free. And he just wanted to disappear.”

Sweat was sentenced to up to 7 years in prison for the 2015 escape. He is serving those years concurrently with his original life sentence for murder.

Meanwhile, Richard Matt’s daughter, Jamie Smith, has written a book about her father’s prison escape and how she came to terms with her identity as the daughter of one of New York’s most infamous criminal fugitives. Before he escaped, Matt was also serving a life sentence for murder.

“It felt strange to honor my own father because he was the bad guy,” Smith told WPTZ. “He just cost the state of New York millions and millions of dollars, and the overtime and all this stuff. So it was hard to grieve the bad guy.”

Joyce Smith, the prison staffer who supplied Matt and Sweat with the tools to hack their way out of the Clinton Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband. She was sentenced to up to 7 years behind bars and was paroled in 2020.