Gov. Cuomo Will Make Closing Drunk Rape Loophole a Pillar of State of State Address

After an I-Team investigation revealed a loophole allowing rapists off the hook when their victims are drunk, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pledging to make changing the law in 2020 a priority.



Last summer, the I-Team was first to publish a 2018 letter from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance that warned Cuomo rapists were evading prosecution because the state’s sex crime statutes do not consider a person who becomes voluntarily drunk to be incapable of consent.

“Under current law,” the letter said, “a voluntarily intoxicated individual is not considered ‘mentally incapacitated,’ even if he or she were unable to control his or her conduct due to that intoxication. Therefore, prosecutors cannot bring sex crime charges in cases where the victim became voluntarily intoxicated and was unable to consent, even if a reasonable person would have understood that victim was incapacitated.”

The letter went unanswered for 17 months. The governor's office denied receiving it, but after seeing the I-Team report detailing that letter, Cuomo was moved to act.

"When the issue was first brought to our attention by NBC, the governor and myself said this was an issue we were going to solve," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.

After the initial I-Team report, State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Pelham) also drafted a bill to close the voluntary intoxication loophole.

But the governor's office says his proposal is slightly more broad, guaranteeing individuals who prey on intoxicated victims are held accountable.

“While New York has some of the most aggressive laws in the nation when it comes to combatting this insidious disease, a loophole in current law allows rapists to walk free and vacate their heinous crimes based on a legal technicality," Cuomo said.

Our laws must protect the people of this state -- not condone rape as a punishment for consuming alcohol. ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK

Despite the governor’s initial inaction on his letter, Vance praised Cuomo for agreeing on the need for reform.

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership and urge the passage of this common-sense fix that aligns New York's definition of consent with more than half the nation,” Vance wrote in an emailed statement to the I-Team.