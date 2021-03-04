Founder of Anti-Crime Patrol Accused of Coercing Teen to Engage in Sexual Conduct

What to Know The founder of the anti-crime patrol Shomrim Society in Borough Park was arrested on charges he allegedly coerced a 15-year-old to engage in illicit sexual conduct, among other crimes, according to federal prosecutors.

Jacob Daskal, 62, was arrested Thursday morning in Brooklyn pursuant to a federal indictment charging him with coercing a 15-year-old minor to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and travelling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, federal prosecutors say.

Daskal is the founder of the anti-crime patrol Shomrim Society in Borough Park. Patrol members cooperate with the police and wear jackets or vests issued by the department. Their shield looks very similar to the NYPD's.

Daskal will be virtually arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The mission of the Shomrin includes stopping criminal activity and locating missing people. In many neighborhoods, its members are the first call - not law enforcement. The group has about 150 members who are all required to volunteer at least one night a month. Dispatchers take hotline calls and send out patrols. Volunteers pay for their own gas. Expenses like office rent and two-way radios are funded by donations with some support from local elected officials.

Additional information, including whether Daskal retained an attorney, was not immediately known.

This is not the first time a member of the Brooklyn Shomrim was charged with a crime. In 2016, another member was charged with bribery and conspiracy after federal officials said he was caught on wiretap bragging that he used his connections in the NYPD to obtain more than 150 gun licenses for people who wouldn't otherwise qualify for them.