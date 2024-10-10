Mayor Adams says new NYPD commissioner coming; Feds search school safety offices

Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday he will soon appoint a new commissioner for the NYPD to replace interim Commissioner Tom Donlon.

"Tom is still acting commissioner...We are finalizing that process," Adams said during an interview with Telemundo 47.

Donlon became acting commissioner in September following the resignation of former commissioner Eddie Caban after federal agents seized his cellphone during the ongoing investigations into and around City Hall and the police department.

Caban has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

A leading candidate to replace Donlon is NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams suggested she would support Tisch as the new commissioner.

"I believe commissioner Tisch has done an outstanding job with the Sanitation agency she has been flawless and totally committed to our constituents," the council speaker said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

News regarding a new police commissioner comes after feds searched the offices of the NYPD's School Safety Division in Queens Thursday morning. An NYPD spokesman confirmed the feds and the city's Department of Investigation (DOI) conducted the search.

The search appeared to be connected in part to a possible contract with a firm called SaferWatch, which was offering a "panic button"-type app system for some schools, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Hank Sheinkopf, a spokesman for SaferWatch, issued a statement: “It is our understanding that neither SaferWatch nor any of its employees are the target of any investigation. SaferWatch as a company and platform works hand-in-hand with law-enforcement agencies schools, and businesses across the country."

Some documents sought in the search were believed to be connected to then-Schools Safety Director Kevin Taylor and SaferWatch, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Calls to the Captains Endowment Association seeking comment from Taylor, who is currently an NYPD inspector in midtown Manhattan, and a union lawyer were not immediately returned.

Neither Taylor nor anyone connected to the search has been accused of any wrongdoing and it was unclear whether Taylor is considered a potential witness in the investigation.

Questions have been raised about whether former Deputy Mayor Phil Banks and outgoing NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks played any role in the awarding of contracts that are currently under federal scrutiny, multiple sources familiar with the matter have said.

David Banks has repeatedly and publicly denied any wrongdoing. Ben Brafman, an attorney for Phil Banks said "I have not been told of any evidence that would suggest any criminal liability by Mr. Banks.” Brafman added he was told by the government recently that Phil Banks is not considered a target of the investigation.

An NYPD spokesman referred additional questions to the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and the FBI. Spokespeople for the SDNY, FBI and DOI all declined to comment.

In a statement on their website, the NYPD detectives union acknowledged the investigation that involves Caban, his twin brother James and others, noting that "the scope of the investigation, and precisely who the targets are, remains unclear." The union also said members had been served subpoenas and search warrants at their homes during early morning hours, and reminded members that they are not required to speak with the agents.

"Delegates should not have any substantive conversation with the member, as that would make them a potential witness in the investigation. Our attorneys will speak with the member and decide what the next steps should be," the union statement read.

As of Thursday, only Mayor Adams and one aide — Mohamad Bahi — have been charged in connection with alleged campaign finance crimes. The mayor has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty.

Bahi was charged Tuesday in connection with the alleged fundraising scheme. He and his attorney declined to comment as they left court.

Tom Winter of NBC News contributed to this report.