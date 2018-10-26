The Florida man in custody in connection with the series of pipe bombs mailed nationwide this week allegedly left a politically menacing social media trail that predates the packages by months, in some cases. A Twitter account linked to suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. shows a litany of rambling posts railing against some of the people to whom the packages were addressed, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Barack Obama and Eric Holder. Below is a compilation of some of those tweets, one of which was posted more than a year ago.