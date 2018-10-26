Twitter Account Linked to Mail Bomb Suspect Shows Menacing Social Media History - NBC New York
Mail Bomb Suspect Nabbed
13 IEDs Confirmed Nationwide
Twitter Account Linked to Mail Bomb Suspect Shows Menacing Social Media History

Thirteen suspected mail bombs in total have been addressed to Democrats and others in multiple states

Published 2 hours ago

    Bombing Suspect ID'd as Cesar Sayoc Jr.

    A Florida man is in custody in connection with the nationwide mail bombings this week, law enforcement sources told NBC News. (Published 3 hours ago)

    The Florida man in custody in connection with the series of pipe bombs mailed nationwide this week allegedly left a politically menacing social media trail that predates the packages by months, in some cases. A Twitter account linked to suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. shows a litany of rambling posts railing against some of the people to whom the packages were addressed, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Barack Obama and Eric Holder. Below is a compilation of some of those tweets, one of which was posted more than a year ago. 

