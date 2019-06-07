Federal Authorities Probing Man for Allegedly Seeking to Set Off Times Square Explosives - NBC New York
Federal Authorities Probing Man for Allegedly Seeking to Set Off Times Square Explosives

There was no imminent threat, sources said, and the man is being questioned by authorities

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A man has been under investigation by the New York FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) because he allegedly discussed wanting to set off an explosive device in Times Square, three law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York and NBC News.

    The officials say the man was under surveillance for some time and was being closely monitored by authorities. Two sources said the man has now been taken in for questioning. 

    There is no imminent threat to Times Square but law enforcement was taking the alleged threats by this lone actor seriously.

    Spokespeople for the FBI, NYPD, and U.S. Attorney's Office all declined to comment overnight.

    Because of its reputation as the "Crossroads of the World," Times Square has been a frequent target for aspiring terrorists.

    Faisal Shahzad is currently serving life in prison for his failed 2010 attempt to set off a car bomb in Times Square. 

    Late last year, a Canadian man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for plotting attacks on the square and subways in 2016. 

