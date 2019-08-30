Queens Teen Arrested In Connection to ISIS Plot: Official

The teen allegedly exchanged texts with an undercover agent about wanting to carry out a knife attack in the name of ISIS in Queens. NBC 4 New York’s Michael George reports.

A New York City teenager has been arrested after telling undercover agents his aspirations to conduct a violent attack in the name of ISIS, senior law enforcement officials said.

The Queens 19-year-old allegedly exchanged messages with an undercover agent saying how he wanted to commit a knife attack in the borough, according to a source familiar with the investigation. He started trading messages with the undercover agent after claiming in an online chatroom that he wanted to carry out the attack in the name of ISIS, a source told News 4.

The suspect has been identified as Awais Chudhary of East Elmhurst. He allegedly ordered a knife through law enforcement and was arrested as he went to pick up the weapon at the SkyView shopping center in Flushing, a source close to the investigation said. NYPD officers and agents with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal agencies in the Joint Terrorism Task Force made the arrest.

Members of the NYPD and FBI were seen going in and out of Chudhary's house on Butler Avenue in Queens Thursday evening. One of the neighbors who lives in the multi-family home told News 4 Chudhary and his family keep to themselves. In fact, the neighbor said she had only seen the suspect twice in two years, saying he rarely goes out.

Chudhary is expected to face a judge Friday where he will be hit with terror-related charges. The formal charges will be released in the morning.

Agents from the FBI and JTTF had been onto to Chudhary since he hatched his plan, and he posed no threat to the public. The whole timeline of the case — from when Chudhary allegedly made the statements in the chatroom until he was arrested — only spanned about five days.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York released a statement, confirming Chudhary had been arrested and saying there was no “public safety issue as a result of the arrest.”