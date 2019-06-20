Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could spend nearly seven years in prison after a federal judge sentenced him Wednesday to three and one-half more years, rejecting his appeal for no additional time and rebuking him for his crimes and years of lies. Gus Rosendale reports.

What to Know Paul Manafort's posh Trump Tower condominium could be yours for a cool $3.6 million

The U.S. Marshals Service seized the apartment and put it up for sale; Manafort forfeited it and other properties as part of his guilty plea

The convicted ex-presidential campaign manager's swanky SoHo loft is also up for sale, starting at the same price

If Paul Manafort's swanky SoHo loft didn't do it for you, how about the convicted ex-presidential campaign manager's Trump Tower condo?

Less than two weeks after the United States Marshals Service seized Manafort's SoHo property and listed it for sale on their website, the feds have added the 70-year-old's posh Trump Tower condominium to their offerings.

Both properties, seized along with others as part of Manafort's plea agreement with the special counsel's office, have an initial asking price of $3.6 million.

The Trump Tower condo, at 1,509 square feet, is smaller than the 2,061 square-foot SoHo loft, but boy does it come with a view.

As the listing reads, "Towering high above Manhattan's 5th Avenue and Central park the unit known as 43G has large rooms, hardwood floor, crown moldings, wood paneling and 1509 S.F of luxurious living space. Currently configured as a one bedroom it can easily be converted to a two bedroom with a private bath. The views from the 43rd floor are spectacular and phenomenal overlooking Central Park, and down 5th Avenue towards the Empire state building."

Going once ...

Not your thing? The SoHo lift is still available, too.

The address for that listing is for 29 Howard Street Apt. 4D. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft offers a "key-locked elevator that opens directly into the loft's enormous entertaining space" and is recently renovated, with exposed brick walls and light-flooded windows.

"This classic full-floor SoHo loft in a rare 5-unit condo has remarkable open sky and city views looking north up coveted Crosby Street in one of downtown's hottest locations," the listing boasts.

Oh, and the master suite? How about a walk-in closet and marble bath with a steam shower? Check out the full listing here.

Manafort, who is currently serving a seven-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence in Pennsylvania for bank fraud, tax and conspiracy, found himself back in New York City this week, but it was a far cry from his ex-Fifth Avenue home.

He's now staying at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, a federal prison that counts notorious drug lord El Chapo among its infamous inmates.