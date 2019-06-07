Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could spend nearly seven years in prison after a federal judge sentenced him Wednesday to three and one-half more years, rejecting his appeal for no additional time and rebuking him for his crimes and years of lies. Gus Rosendale reports.

What to Know Paul Manafort's swanky SoHo loft could be yours for a cool $3.6 million

The U.S. Marshals Service seized the apartment and put it up for sale; Manafort forfeited it and other properties as part of his guilty plea

The loft is described as "recently renovated with new solid walnut floors, central A/C, a new kitchen," exposed brick and huge windows

The United States Marshals Service has seized jailed Paul Manafort's swanky SoHo loft -- and listed it for sale on their website at an initial price of $3.6 million.

The address listed on the listing is for 29 Howard Street Apt. 4D. The seizure order is for 27 Howard Street but one of the brokers for the loft says that they are one in the same. The president's former campaign manager forfeited the SoHo loft and several other properties as part of a guilty plea in September.

"This classic full-floor SoHo loft in a rare 5-unit condo has remarkable open sky and city views looking north up coveted Crosby Street in one of downtown's hottest locations," the listing boasts.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, roughly 2,061-square-foot loft offers a "key-locked elevator that opens directly into the loft's enormous entertaining space" and is "recently renovated with new solid walnut floors, central A/C, a new kitchen with stone & stainless steel finishes & new baths," the listing says. The loft also features exposed brick walls and light-flooded windows.

Oh, and the master suite? How about a walk-in closet and marble bath with a steam shower? Check out the full listing here.

Manafort, who is currently serving a seven-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence in Pennsylvania for bank fraud, tax and conspiracy, could soon find himself back in Manhattan as well. But it won't be in SoHo.

News 4 reported earlier this week that he could be moved to New York City this month to face state fraud charges. Manafort could be held in a jail like Rikers for the duration of the state mortgage fraud case, but no final decision has been reached, the officials said.

The 70-year-old Manafort could be housed in any of several New York City facilities, including a special housing area in Rikers to protect the high-profile, aging former presidential campaign chairman. He could also be housed at Bellevue if he has any medical issues. "The Tombs," a jail next to the Manhattan criminal court building, is yet another option, officials familiar with the case said.

New York court spokesman Lucien Chalfen said the judge has not yet set a court date for Manafort's arraignment on the state charges, which were unsealed in a 16-count indictment minutes after Manafort's federal sentence was imposed in March. The new case appeared designed at least in part to protect against a possible pardon from Trump, since presidential pardons apply to federal but not state crimes.

Officials said it is up to the federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals and Manhattan district attorney to work out details of any planned transfer of a federal inmate to state custody. Any decision on Manafort’s detention in New York would be made by the city correction officials after his initial court appearance, officials said, which has yet to be scheduled.

Manafort's lawyer Todd Blanche said he expects his client to be arraigned soon, but isn't sure where he would be held in the city. Blanche's request to keep Manafort at the prison in Loretto, Pennsylvania — where he's closer to family and has access to good medical care — was rejected by the Manhattan district attorney, but still could be granted by the judge in the case.