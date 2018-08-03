The off-duty NYPD sergeant who shot a man Thursday morning after he claimed he was a would-be robber had a prior dispute with him, law enforcement sources familiar with the case told NBC 4 New York Friday morning. Video of the confrontation, which has no audio, shows the two men have words for about 20 seconds before the sergeant pulls his gun. The sources added that it appeared the man tried to run away when the sergeant pulled the gun. Jonathan Dienst reports.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the argument may have been over a woman, said the sources.

Video of the confrontation, which has no audio, shows the two men have words for about 20 seconds before the sergeant pulls his gun. The sources added that it appeared the man tried to run away when the sergeant pulled the gun.

Shots were fired, police said, and the sources added that the sergeant is seen pulling something out of his back pocket and dropping something shiny near the man. Sources say he walked away and came back to pick it up.

Law enforcement officials said during a Thursday press conference that there are still unanswered questions regarding the sergeant-involved shooting in East New York on Livonia Avenue.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition. The sergeant wasn't hurt, but was placed on modified duty, according to NYPD Chief Terrence Monahan.

"There are certain things that we saw during this investigation that we have questions that are unanswered at this point. Until we answer them, we felt it was best to place him on modified duty," Monahan said.

The NYPD sergeant was on his way to work Thursday morning when he shot the 21-year-old man. The sergeant later told police the man walked up to him in Brooklyn and said something like, "You're gonna die tonight," before pretending he had a gun and trying to rob him, authorities and sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The 40-year-old sergeant, who works in Queens, told police he was was walking toward his car when the man approached him. The officer was wearing plainclothes at the time.

The sergeant told police he said "don't rob me" and offered the man his cellphone instead. Then he pulled out the gun and fired twice, striking the man in the chin, authorities said.

According to police, the officer said the man threatened him and acted as though he had a gun, though he never showed a weapon.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference related to crime statistics, officials said a firearm was not recovered at the scene of the incident.

The sources said a razor was found nearby but didn’t know if that was connected.



