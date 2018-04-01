NJ Leaders Vow to Maintain Sanctuary Cities - NBC New York
    NJ Leaders Vow to Maintain Sanctuary Cities

    The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants the Justice Department to prosecute mayors and other political leaders in sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. That means many local leaders could be targeted. Chris Glorioso has reaction from New Jersey.
