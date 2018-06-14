Authorities have dug up the body of yet another murder victim believed to be linked to MS-13 gang violence. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, May 31, 2018)

What to Know 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor of Roosevelt was found dead in a wooded area last month, his death is possibly at tied to MS-13

Jose Lopez, of Roosevelt, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Leonor's death

MS-13 is believed to be behind at least 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years

Police on Long Island have made an arrest in the possible MS-13 death of a teenager whose body was found in the woods.

Jose Lopez, of Roosevelt, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor, also of Roosevelt. Lopez will be arraigned on Friday. It wasn't known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Leonor's remains were discovered last month, the same day a third person was arraigned on murder charges in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler.

Soler was attacked in July by a group of alleged MS-13 gang members and was hacked to death with a machete.

Search for Possible MS-13 Victim on Long Island

Sources tell NBC 4 federal agents are looking for a body on Long Island thought to be a victim of MS-13 violence. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

MS-13 is believed to be behind at least 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.