Some luggage left behind in the meltdown at John F. Kennedy International Airport following last week's winter storm are being housed at a nearby hotel, a hotel worker told NBC 4 New York.

New video shows the bags being stored inside a ballroom at the Hilton New York JFK Airport and a hotel worker said they were from Air China and arrived Wednesday morning.

The airline, which sources said Wednesday had about 800 bags it hasn't returned to passengers, hasn't responded to requests for comment.

In the wake of the fiasco at JFK, former Obama transportation secretary Ray LaHood will lead an investigation into how it all happened, the Port Authority said.

LaHood, now a senior policy adviser at global law firm DLA Piper, will study everything that led to the dysfunction and make recommendations about what needs to be fixed, according to Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. That investigation will begin next week, however, the findings could be months away.

The chaos started Thursday, when a powerful winter storm hit New York amid unusually cold weather and forced the airport to close for the day. When it reopened on Friday, some terminal gates got tied up and led to a backlog of international flights trying to get in and out. Temperatures in the low teens also impacted equipment.

Then a water main burst and flooded a Terminal 4 on Sunday.

LaHood, who served on President Barack Obama's cabinet from 2009 to 2013, will examine how Kennedy Airport prepared for the storm that walloped the city; how it handled closure and re-opening; how it dealt with Sunday's water leak; and how it handled the thousands of pieces of luggage that got separated from their owners during the chaos.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 5,000 bags left at JFK Airport still had not been returned to their rightful owners, two sources familiar with the situation told News 4 New York. At some points over the weekend, the sources said the airport had tens of thousands of bags that had been separated from its owners.

Dozens of frustrated travelers who were still missing their luggage Wednesday contacted News 4 after the station reported exclusively that there were dozens -- possibly hundreds -- of bags still piled underneath a terminal ramp Tuesday, alongside the snow.

The Port Authority said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that it "shared the public's outrage and has directed the airlines to have all bags out of JFK and on their way to customers by day's end."

"This unacceptable delay has inconvenienced too many travelers and we continue to work with the airlines to aggressively address the situation and provide assistance as needed," the Port Authority added.

There did appear to be activity at the Queens location of Business Express Airlines, the company contracted by Delta to return hundreds of bags, footage from Chopper 4 over the area showed late Wednesday afternoon. News 4 cameras on the ground also showed vans being loaded with the bags, though no workers wanted to speak with the reporter.

Delta said in a statement Wednesday, "Delta is delivering bags to customers and expects to return its baggage operation to normal levels [Wednesday night]."

But the airline made similar statements earlier in the week.

Sources said about 3,800 of the missing bags were on Delta flights, and that the airline had returned an additional 4,000 on Tuesday.

JetBlue, which operates out of Terminal 5 at JFK, says it wasn't impacted to the same degree as other terminals; there are about 100 bags being held for pickup or delivery. On Wednesday, it received about 60 bags from international partner carriers at JFK that the airline is working to reunite with customers who connected on JetBlue routes.

JFKAIT, which operates Terminal 4, was not available for comment on Wednesday.

Are you in the tri-state area and still missing luggage from JFK? Please fill out the lost luggage survey in this article (above) and contact us at tips@nbcnewyork.com.