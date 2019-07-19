Brooklyn Man, an American Citizen and Alleged ISIS Sniper, Arrested on Federal Terror Charges - NBC New York
Brooklyn Man, an American Citizen and Alleged ISIS Sniper, Arrested on Federal Terror Charges

    Brooklyn Man, an American Citizen and Alleged ISIS Sniper, Arrested on Federal Terror Charges

    What to Know

    • A Brooklyn man has been charged with terror-related crimes for allegedly joining ISIS and becoming a sniper, federal prosecutors say

    • Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Kazakhstan, allegedly joined ISIS in 2013 and rose through the ranks to "emir"

    • He's accused of helping train other ISIS members on the use of weapons, among other charges; he's expected in court later Friday

    A Brooklyn man and naturalized American citizen who allegedly became an ISIS sniper and rose through the ranks of the terorr group has been arrested overseas on charges of attempting to provide material support, including training, services and personnel to a designated foreign terrorist group, federal prosecutors say.

    According to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday, Ruslan Maratovich Asainov allegedly traveled to Turkey -- a common transit point to get into Syria -- in 2013 and joined ISIS. First he allegedly became a sniper for the terror group, then rose to the rank of "emir," in charge of training other ISIS members on weapons. 

    He also allegedly tried to recruit another person to travel from the United States to Syria to fight for ISIS. Asainov was detained in Syria and later transferred to the FBI, which brought him back to New York City. He's expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. 

