I-Team Follows up on Residents' Complaints of No Heat

The tri-state area has been in an extreme cold snap since Christmas Day. During the frigid weather, residents of public housing developments filed thousands of complaints about a lack of heat and hot water. NBC 4 New York is following up on complaints we received through our tip line. John Chandler reports. (Published Sunday, Jan 7, 2018)

The tri-state area has been in an extreme cold snap since Christmas Day. During the frigid weather, residents of public housing developments filed... See More