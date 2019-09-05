What to Know A local Long Island official has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Nassau County district attorney's office

John Novello surrendered to authorities Thursday morning; investigators had been looking into him for several months

Recently, investigators searched the offices of the town of Hempstead's Department of Buildings as well as Novello's home

A Hempstead town official was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing from a Republican committee to pay his mortgage and for luxuries like a winery trip and high-end candies.

Deputy Department of Buildings Commissioner John Novello surrendered Thursday morning to face grand larceny and petit larceny charges, as well as election law violations.

Authorities allege Novello stole $59,000 from the Cedarhurst Republican Committee, dipping into funds dozens of times in amounts of $2,000 or less each time. (The type of candy and the destination of the winery trip were not immediately available.)

Novello was the subject of an ongoing probe out of the Nassau County district attorney's office; investigators had been looking into him for several months.

In recent weeks, the investigation ramped up as authorities searched the offices of the town of Hempstead's building department as well as Novello’s home.

Sources say investigators left with boxes of files as well as Novello’s work computer.

Novello plead not guilty Thursday morning and was released on his own recognizance. His attorney said he was still reviewing the charges against his client.