What to Know On a routine inspection preceding the building's demolition, inspectors found boxes and bags of cremated human remains.

Unknown to even the building owner, the building used to be home to the Marion Daniels Funeral Home.

The inspectors decided to withhold the demolition permit until the boxes could be reunited with the families or given a proper burial.

The demolition of a building in Harlem has been put on hold after a disturbing discovery found in the basement by two building department inspectors.

On a routine inspection preceding the building's demolition, inspectors found boxes and bags of cremated human remains. And that led to another discovery -- unknown to even its owner, the building used to be home to the Marion Daniels Funeral Home.

"As soon as we walked into the basement we noticed that there was bags of ashes and I assume that they were human remains," said inspector Anthony Durante.

After going to their supervisor, the inspectors decided to withhold the demolition permit until the boxes could be reunited with the families or given a proper burial.

The owner and DOB are currently working on a plan to make that possible.

"It’s the right thing to do. We feel in our hearts it’s the right thing to do. Look we are out there public safety everyday and it’s nice to know the safety of remains, ashes, peoples memories, we want to preserve that as well," said demolition supervisor Ignazio Giacalone.