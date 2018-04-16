NYC Building Demolition Halted After Inspectors Find Cremated Remains - NBC New York
NY-Earth-Week-Desktop
I-Team InvestigationsI-Team
MORE INVESTIGATIONS, MORE ANSWERS

SEND TIPS866-news244

NYC Building Demolition Halted After Inspectors Find Cremated Remains

By Marc Santia and Ashley Serianni

Published 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Human Remains Found in Routine DOB Search

    A pair of Buildings Department inspectors discovered cremated remains in a Harlem building. Marc Santia reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • On a routine inspection preceding the building's demolition, inspectors found boxes and bags of cremated human remains.

    • Unknown to even the building owner, the building used to be home to the Marion Daniels Funeral Home.

    • The inspectors decided to withhold the demolition permit until the boxes could be reunited with the families or given a proper burial.

    The demolition of a building in Harlem has been put on hold after a disturbing discovery found in the basement by two building department inspectors.

    On a routine inspection preceding the building's demolition, inspectors found boxes and bags of cremated human remains. And that led to another discovery -- unknown to even its owner, the building used to be home to the Marion Daniels Funeral Home.

    "As soon as we walked into the basement we noticed that there was bags of ashes and I assume that they were human remains," said inspector Anthony Durante.

    After going to their supervisor, the inspectors decided to withhold the demolition permit until the boxes could be reunited with the families or given a proper burial.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The owner and DOB are currently working on a plan to make that possible.

    "It’s the right thing to do. We feel in our hearts it’s the right thing to do. Look we are out there public safety everyday and it’s nice to know the safety of remains, ashes, peoples memories, we want to preserve that as well," said demolition supervisor Ignazio Giacalone.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us