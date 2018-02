Surveillance video of Julio Nivelo's daring heist of a bucket of gold in Manhattan, first obtained by News 4 New York, was seen around the world. But, in his view, the theft wasn't his biggest challenge. It was his escape.

“My big feat, it was leaving the country without being caught,” he said.



Click through the map above to see the journey Nivelo took, from the heist itself to a cross-country mission to elude the police. See his full story here.

