Her story captivated the city, left abandoned on a Queens street at just 4 years old in the middle of night with no shoes. Fast forward 14 years, that same little girl is now a high school senior in Bolivia, and is looking to go to college in the U.S. Melissa Russo first introduced the world to little Valery in 2005 and caught up with her about her remarkable journey, and the effect it had on each of them.

Then and Now: A Little Girl Lost in Queens, 14 Years Later

They’ve also set up a fund in Valery’s name, where the public can contribute to Valery’s education.

Valery, who is 18 and is entering her senior year in high school, has been living in Bolivia with her maternal grandmother. Her stepfather confessed to murdering her mother, Monica Rivadiniera Lozada in Queens in 2005.

The once soft-spoken 4-year-old captured the hearts of New Yorkers as officials struggled to identify her.

“What is your mommy’s name?” Russo asked from the floor of the Little Flower foster care agency in Jamaica, Queens.

“Monica” Valery whispered.

“Can you tell us what your mommy looks like sweetie?” Russo nudged.

“She looks like a princess,” Valery says with a smile and a collective "awww" is heard in the background, as everyone nervously wondered where Valery’s mother was.

Fourteen years later, Valery still vividly remembers that terrifying night and the interview with News 4 that helped identify her and solve the mystery of her mother’s murder.

“Yeah, I remember I was very impatient and I just wanted to see my mom again … and there were a lot of cameras.” Valery told us from her home in Bolivia.

Valery told the I-Team that she needs help with immigration questions and tracking down money that may have been donated to her but never delivered.

The I-Team reconnected Valery with the attorneys who represented her as a child.