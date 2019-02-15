Two fugitive bankers from Ecuador, whose relatives made political donations to Sen. Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey) and other leading politicians in the hopes of avoiding extradition, have been arrested by immigration agents in Florida.

Homeland Security officials said William and Roberto Isaias have been in the U.S. illegally for years, living in Florida and running their businesses there after fleeing Ecuador, where they were convicted in absentia in 2012 of embezzlement.

The Isaias brothers have long been suspected of moving some of their ill-gotten millions into the U.S. The pair vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Relatives and employees of the brothers have donated more than $300,000 to U.S. political campaigns since 2010 amid the brothers' ongoing efforts to avoid being sent back to Ecuador to serve their prison sentences. Their arrests this week comes after NBC New York in 2014 first revealed the brothers' presence in Miami and the family’s political donations.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested unlawfully present Ecuadorian nationals William and Roberto Isaias in Miami Feb. 13," said ICE Miami spokesman Nestor Yglesias. "Both men were then transferred to ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and are presently in agency custody pending removal proceedings."

The spokesman would not say why the arrest took place now after years of their living in large homes and running businesses in the Miami area.

More than $100,000 in Isaias family donations went to members of Congress over the years, including Menendez and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. Menendez was among several congressional members who wrote letters to the State Department and the Department Homeland Security in support of the Isaias brothers amid their immigration struggles. A Menendez spokesman said Friday the senator was traveling and couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

In 2012, Isaias relatives also gave $100,000 to the Democratic Party around the time another relative, Estefania Isaias, was accused of visa fraud by the State Department. She denies the allegations that she improperly smuggled maids into the U.S. from Ecuador to work at the Isaias’ Miami homes. Menendez wrote letters and made phone calls to try to help Estefania Isaias obtain permission to stay in the U.S. after the fraud allegations had surfaced. She was never charged and was permitted to stay in the country.

The Isaias family has said the charges against the bankers were politically motivated by a corrupt Ecuadorean government. Reached by phone, Xavier Castro, a close friend and one-time lawyer for the brothers in Ecuador, said the arrest is "unfortunate" and "disappointing" but that he did not know which attorney was handling the brothers’ immigration case in Miami.

A government source familiar with the Miami detention said William and Roberto Isaias are expected to remain in immigration custody pending removal hearings.

The Isaias brothers' presence in Florida has been a source of contention between the U.S. and Ecuador for years. The two governments have also been debating the presence of fugitive Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.