In an exclusive interview, Fotis Dulos said he wants the truth to come out, and people should wait until all the facts are out before they label him a "monster." NBC 4 New York's Sarah Wallace reports.

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a suburban mother of five from Connecticut, vanished May 24 after dropping her children off at school

Her estranged husband and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution

Authorities have said they've received nearly 1,000 tips in the case so far, but after more than a month, Jennifer Dulos remains missing

See Sarah Wallace's extended interview with Fotis Dulos tonight at 11 p.m.

Fotis Dulos knows what the public thinks of him, and has a message for them: Wait until the facts come out.

"I know what I've done, I know what I haven't done," Dulos said in an exclusive interview with NBC 4 New York. "I have to stand and fight and hope the truth is going to come out."

It was Dulos' first interview since the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, more than a month ago. She went missing after dropping their five children off at school.

Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos' Case

Criminal Prosecutor Loni Coombs stopped by Access Live to break down Jennifer Dulos' case. The expert explains why the attorney for the estranged husband of the missing mother claims she may have disappeared in a "Gone Girl"-style escape from her life. Plus, Loni dishes on why Jennifer's family and friends have slammed the suggestion. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis — who he said he still loves and thinks she still loves him — have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with the May 24 disappearance of the New Canaan mom. Police says Fotis Dulos and Troconis discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood in Hartford.

While he understands why people are interested in the case, Fotis Dulos wants people to wait before they label him a "monster."

"I think they should wait. I have faith in the system, and in the police and the legal system, and hopefully we’ll have some answers soon," Dulos said. "I never follow the tabloids, and I don't care about the threats."

"They take the narrative that they see from the arrest, the arrest warrants, what has been reported in the press. And they draw their own conculsion, and I've already been convicted in their mind."

Dulos said he has been shocked at what has gone on over the past month, including his arrest and spending time in jail.

"When it all started, I said this cannot be true, I must be dreaming," Dulos said. "I’m wearing orange, I'm in a cell … this cannot be true."

Girlfriend in Missing Mom Case Permitted to Leave State

The girlfriend of the Connecticut man whose wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing for over month appeared in court Friday. She asked permission to leave the state while out on bond, and will be allowed to travel under strict parameters. NBC 4 New York's Sarah Wallace reports. (Published Friday, June 28, 2019)

Despite not believing what was going on in his life, Dulos does not blame police or the criminal justice system.

"I think with information they had, they did best they could, I understand they had tremendous pressure on them," Dulos told News 4. "Statistically when this happens, 90 or 95% (of the time) it’s the spouse. So I understand why people feel like this."

"It's 90%, it's not 100% — I'm in the 5 or 10%," he quickly added.

The kids have been staying with Gloria Farber, Jennifer Dulos' mother, under armed bodyguard protection in Manhattan since she vanished, and Farber has filed for sole custody. Fotis Dulos remains banned from contact with them, which he said has been very hard for him, but said they remain his main concern.

""It’s been very different ... Been a very tough time for the whole family, we’re all worried about Jennifer," Dulos said. "I’m worried very much about the kids and what they're going through."

"It’s heartbreaking," Dulos said about not having contact with his kids. "This is a very tough time I'm sure they have a lot questions ... I'm sure they're missing their mom, I'm sure they're missing their dad."

Dulos said that he sends his prayers to Jennifer's family, and any notion that he wished her ill is false.

"I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way."

His sister came publicly to his defense earlier Tuesday, saying in a statement emailed to NBC that Fotis Dulos wants nothing more than to know his 50-year-old wife and mother of his five children is well and able to return to their kids.

"Is it relevant for you to know that I have only known my brother to be just that; a loving and affectionate sibling and the greatest of uncles for my two daughters? The life line to a large degree of both our immediate and extended family?" Rena Dulos wrote. "Is it relevant to point out that Fotis — from a very young age — desired to be a father? To be a caretaker? To have a big family under his paternal 'wings?'"

Rena Dulos goes on to talk about how her brother sacrificed much to take care of their ailing parents; she describes an avid skiier who competed professionally and has been goal-oriented his entire "can-do" life.

The comments were the first from Rena Dulos since her brother came under the public and criminal microscope. She says many relatives and friends don't believe Fotis Dulos is capable of harming his wife.