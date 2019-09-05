Read the Gripping 43-Page Fotis Dulos Arrest Affidavit: Anatomy of a Crime? - NBC New York
Read the Gripping 43-Page Fotis Dulos Arrest Affidavit: Anatomy of a Crime?

Dulos faces evidence tampering charges in the investigation into his wife's disappearance

Published 15 minutes ago

    Husband of Jennifer Dulos Released on Bond After Arrest

    Significant new details about the case of the missing Connecticut mom came out as Fotis Dulos was arrested on new evidence tampering charges. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

    Blood stains. Missing seats. A mystery trip to an auto detailer. License plates dumped down a storm drain. The 43-page affidavit filed by Connecticut State Police in the arrest of Fotis Dulos reads like a crime novel, laying out step-by-step their case that he allegedly tampered with evidence in his wife Jennifer's disappearance.

    The suburban mother of five has been missing since May 24; her husband has denied involvement. Her children are living with her mother in New York City. Read the full affidavit below. 

