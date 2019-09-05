Significant new details about the case of the missing Connecticut mom came out as Fotis Dulos was arrested on new evidence tampering charges. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

Blood stains. Missing seats. A mystery trip to an auto detailer. License plates dumped down a storm drain. The 43-page affidavit filed by Connecticut State Police in the arrest of Fotis Dulos reads like a crime novel, laying out step-by-step their case that he allegedly tampered with evidence in his wife Jennifer's disappearance.

The suburban mother of five has been missing since May 24; her husband has denied involvement. Her children are living with her mother in New York City. Read the full affidavit below.