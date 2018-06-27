A Homeland Security special agent with pills and pill-making equipment seized as part of a raid against underground vendors.

Authorities arrested 40 people and seized more than $20 million in guns, drugs, cars, gold and cryptocurrency after a massive, year-long undercover operation targeting underground activity on the Internet.

The sprawling operation involving vendors on the "Darknet" led to the seizure of more than 100 guns, more than $20 million in Bitcoin and other currencies, and hundreds of thousands of pills.

Homeland Security agents from New York, supervised by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, posed as a money launderer on underground market sites and exchanged hard currency for virtual currency.

That led to the opening of dozens of cases against vendors around the country. Officers from Homeland Security Investigations and postal inspectors conducted a series of subsequent arrests.