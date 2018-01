There's a "no-fly" list, now should there be a "no-rent" list? A New Jersey family wants lawmakers to consider that after their only son was run over by an accused terrorist in a truck rented from Home Depot. Chris Glorioso reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

There's a "no-fly" list, now should there be a "no-rent" list? A New Jersey family wants lawmakers to consider that after their... See More