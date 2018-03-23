What to Know Steven Nacim, a 50-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, has been wanted by the FBI since a federal warrant was issued in 2002

He fled to his native Morocco at the time and authorities have been looking for him for 16 years since

Federal authorities say Nacim and others bought millions in computer equipment from local mom and pop stores with checks that bounced

It took 16 years, but the FBI in New Jersey has finally nabbed an international fugitive wanted for defrauding more than a dozen small businesses in a multi-million dollar computer scheme.

Steven Nacim, a 50-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, had fled to his native Morocco after a federal arrest warrant was issued in 2002 charging him in an alleged widespread conspiracy to commit financial fraud.

Federal authorities say Nacim and others bought millions in computer equipment from local mom and pop stores with checks that bounced. The store owners lost everything.

Nacim has been wanted on an international warrant ever since. His group was also allegedly involved in the cashing of a fraudulent check and then wire transferring the proceeds through multiple other accounts. The total amount of the fraud is about $2.8 million, investigators say.

Nacim was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday and is due in court later in the day. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

FBI special agent Ed Koby told the I-Team he never gave up searching.

"If you’re a victim, you would like to think the FBI and other law enforcement would continue the case until it’s over,” Koby said.

“We just don’t move onto the next case just because someone flees or runs and leave you hanging. And I think it’s important for criminals to know that if you commit one of these crimes, that 16 years later, we may come knocking on your door."

Acting Special Agent in Charge Bradley Cohen thanked the agents like Koby who had been working the case for more than a decade.

“Their unwaning efforts and dedication led to the arrest of Mr. Nacim which will now allow for the criminal justice process to continue in this case,” Cohen said.