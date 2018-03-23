International Fugitive Wanted for Stealing Millions From Mom and Pop Stores Nabbed in New Jersey After 16 Years on the Run - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
I-Team InvestigationsI-Team
MORE INVESTIGATIONS, MORE ANSWERS

SEND TIPS866-news244

International Fugitive Wanted for Stealing Millions From Mom and Pop Stores Nabbed in New Jersey After 16 Years on the Run

Steven Nacim, a 50-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, had fled to his native Morocco after a federal arrest warrant was issued in 2002

By Sarah Wallace

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    International Fugitive Wanted for Stealing Millions From Mom and Pop Stores Nabbed in New Jersey After 16 Years on the Run
    Handout
    Side-by-side FBI wanted posters of Steven Nacim now and in 2002.

    What to Know

    • Steven Nacim, a 50-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, has been wanted by the FBI since a federal warrant was issued in 2002

    • He fled to his native Morocco at the time and authorities have been looking for him for 16 years since

    • Federal authorities say Nacim and others bought millions in computer equipment from local mom and pop stores with checks that bounced

    It took 16 years, but the FBI in New Jersey has finally nabbed an international fugitive wanted for defrauding more than a dozen small businesses in a multi-million dollar computer scheme. 

    Steven Nacim, a 50-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen, had fled to his native Morocco after a federal arrest warrant was issued in 2002 charging him in an alleged widespread conspiracy to commit financial fraud. 

    Federal authorities say Nacim and others bought millions in computer equipment from local mom and pop stores with checks that bounced. The store owners lost everything. 

    Nacim has been wanted on an international warrant ever since. His group was also allegedly involved in the cashing of a fraudulent check and then wire transferring the proceeds through multiple other accounts. The total amount of the fraud is about $2.8 million, investigators say. 

    People Gasp in Horror as Ed Norton Film Shoot Turns Deadly

    Dramatic Images: Firefighters Swarm Site of Deadly Harlem Movie Shoot Blaze

    Nacim was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday and is due in court later in the day. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available. 

    FBI special agent Ed Koby told the I-Team he never gave up searching. 

    "If you’re a victim, you would like to think the FBI and other law enforcement would continue the case until it’s over,” Koby said.

    “We just don’t move onto the next case just because someone flees or runs and leave you hanging. And I think it’s important for criminals to know that if you commit one of these crimes, that 16 years later, we may come knocking on your door." 

    Acting Special Agent in Charge Bradley Cohen thanked the agents like Koby who had been working the case for more than a decade. 

    “Their unwaning efforts and dedication led to the arrest of Mr. Nacim which will now allow for the criminal justice process to continue in this case,” Cohen said.

    Four'easter: See the Wrath of March's Latest Snowstorm

    Fourth Nor'easter in Three Weeks Rolls Into Tri-State, Once Again Buries Region and Knocks Out Power

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us