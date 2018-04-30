 Rideshare Drivers Spill 10 Outrageous Stories From Driving in New York City - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Rideshare Drivers Spill 10 Outrageous Stories From Driving in New York City

By Pei-Sze Cheng, Kristina Pavlovic and Jessy Edwards

10 PHOTOS

39 minutes ago

It's almost instinct to swipe when you need a ride. But thank goodness you don't know what's been happening in the car that picks you up before you ride, drivers say.

To get a glimpse of the wild side of the 60,000 rideshare vehicles in the city, the I-Team spoke with Uber and Lyft drivers, who say they never really know what's up until after the pick up.

From people trying to use rideshares for their getaway cars, to drug deals, to "sexual incidents" in the back seats, these drivers dish on what's really happening behind the scenes -- and in the back seat -- of a rideshare.

More Photo Galleries
Scenes From the Border: Migrants Caravan Prepares to Cross
Press, Politicos Dress Up for Correspondents' Dinner
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us