It's almost instinct to swipe when you need a ride. But thank goodness you don't know what's been happening in the car that picks you up before you ride, drivers say.

To get a glimpse of the wild side of the 60,000 rideshare vehicles in the city, the I-Team spoke with Uber and Lyft drivers, who say they never really know what's up until after the pick up.

From people trying to use rideshares for their getaway cars, to drug deals, to "sexual incidents" in the back seats, these drivers dish on what's really happening behind the scenes -- and in the back seat -- of a rideshare.